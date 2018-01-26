  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Raleigh man arrested in 'Free-Bandz' fraud scheme on Instagram

A Raleigh man id accused of using Instagram to recruit partners in crime.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Triangle man is accused of using Instagram to recruit partners in crime for a fraudulent scheme.

Raleigh Police said this kind of crime is part of a new trend called "Free Bandz."

The suspect in this case, 24-year-old Rodney Hampton, using social media to create a bat-signal of sorts - to find folks who would help him pull it off, police said.

Hampton was arrested in Raleigh.

According to RPD, Hampton would steal money and leave the banks on the hook for it.

Police said he would solicit people on Instagram, asking them to use their personal banking information to commit fraud.

Police said he found people willing to participate in exchange for a kickback, but Hampton stopped giving out those promised kickbacks, according to RPD, and that's when the tide turned.

While Raleigh Police told ABC11 it's unclear whether Hampton is affiliated with any groups - they did add that a number of people in Charlotte, calling themselves the Free-Bandz Gang, were arrested for the same kind of crime recently.

ABC11 went to Hampton's home, and the people there declined to comment.

It's unclear whether or not Hampton was among those at the home.
