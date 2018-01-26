  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Former Hurricane Willis encourages girls to play hockey

Former Hurricane Shane Willis is making a difference for youth hockey in Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Former Hurricane and current NHL broadcaster Shane Willis is a manager for youth hockey in Raleigh.


Willis is specifically trying to get girls involved in the sport.

He says what is learned from playing hockey can transfer off of the ice as well.

Colleen Murphy, a current professional hockey player, is also a part of the coaching staff.

