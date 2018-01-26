  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

Reunion with good Samaritans leads to $1,000 Meals on Wheels donation

EMBED </>More Videos

A Meals on Wheels volunteer who was knocked unconscious reunites with the good Samaritans who rescued her.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Barbara Ralston set out to find her good Samaritans, but it wasn't easy.

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

"I was so blessed that day and they just provided the grace to get me where I needed to be and get the care I needed and I am grateful for that," Ralston said.

She is a Meals on Wheels volunteer who slipped on ice while delivering food last Friday at a Durham apartment complex.

The fall knocked Ralston unconscious.

She was bleeding from the back of her head. A crew from All My Sons Moving & Storage saw what happened and ran to help.



"My first instinct was, she's an older woman, let me just go give her some assistance," said Michael Randall.

Randall called 911 and comforted Ralston until paramedics arrived.

"I'm glad we was in the right place at the right time," Randall said.

As soon as Ralston was feeling better, she set out to find the guys she calls her "angels," but she didn't remember much.

All My Sons Moving and Storage made a $1,000 donation to Meals on Wheels.



Eventually, an image of an All My Sons truck popped into her mind and she started making calls to see if she could find the men who helped her in her time of distress. Her efforts led to a reunion at the moving company's Raleigh office where Ralston expressed her gratitude.

Managers at All My Sons were also touched by the actions of their crew and donated $1,000 to Meals on Wheels.

"I've benefited from their kindness and they're benefiting the people I was helping," said Ralston. "I can't think of anything nicer than that."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygood samaritanfeel goodgood newsraleigh newsmeals on wheelsdonationsabc11 togetherRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the March 25 All American Marathon in Fayetteville
Happy Day of Happiness!
Raleigh veteran dies weeks after celebrating 100th birthday
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
More Society
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video