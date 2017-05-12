NEWS

2nd man arrested in Durham carjacking from January

Maricos Clayton, left, and Devonta McCallum (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Durham carjacking that took place in January.

Maricos Deshawn Clayton, 25, of Durham was arrested Friday on Barbee Road by members of the U.S. Marshals task force.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Clayton was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and placed in Durham County Jail under a $530,000 bond.

Clayton was sought in connection with a January 3 carjacking near Weldon Terrace and Owen Street.

A man told officers he was dropping off a woman at her home when four men approached him and stole his car at gunpoint. The car was found several hours later on Hickory Street.

A second man, Devonta Jaqjuan McCallum, 24, was arrested on January 29 on robbery charges in connection with this case.

McCallum remains in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdurham policedurham county newscarjackingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US security officials meet to discuss global cyberattack using leaked NSA tools
Florida man allegedly robbed banks disguised as elderly person
Shortlist to replace Comey includes former NYPD commissioner
More Americans disapprove of Comey's firing than approve, poll shows
More News
Top Stories
Durham Police identify driver killed in five-car crash
Towing flap in downtown Raleigh prompts new parking signs
Raleigh cleaning woman accused of jewelry theft
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Tillis on Comey firing: 'Not the way I would've done it'
Trucker emotional over Bragg crash that left soldier dead
Man killed in ATV crash near Apex
Show More
Lawyers: Wells Fargo created 3.5 million fake accounts
UNC graduate follows in dad's law enforcement footsteps
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Warrant: Man thought he was meeting 13-year-old for sex
Authorities think suspect in Durham break-ins shot dog
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos