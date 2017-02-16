2nd suspect charged in fatal Fayetteville shooting

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have charged a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting on February 10.The suspect has been identified as Robert Williams Jr., 23, of the 5000 block of Walnut Drive in Fayetteville.Williams is not in custody.Williams has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.Detectives are encouraging Williams' family and friends to have him surrender to law enforcement. Detectives said they have found and seized the Ford Explorer that was sought in connection with the case.The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Hillsboro Street.Authorities said the victim, 46-year-old Charles George Brown, was in the parking lot of Brown's Garage when he was shot in the stomach. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.Late Monday night,with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Williams or the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Figueroa with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 273-0661, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also beby completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).