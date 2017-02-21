  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
NEWS

2nd suspect in Fayetteville murder surrenders

Demonte Deon Jones (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says a second suspect wanted in a fatal shooting where the victim crashed into a house Saturday evening has surrendered.

On Monday afternoon, police were involved in a car chase while searching for Demonte Deon Jones, 27, the second murder suspect. He turned himself in Tuesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The search started Monday after officers recognized Jones as a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Venza in the area of Fisher Road and Strickland Bridge Road. Police said the driver has been identified as Joseph Matthew jackson, 25, of the 3300 block of Dandelion Lane.



Police said the Toyota fled when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Cumberland County in January.

During the pursuit, police said Jackson struck another vehicle at Raeford Road and Skibo Road while attempted to avoid officers.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck by the Toyota were not seriously injured.

Joseph Matthew Jackson



Officers lost sight of the Toyota at Owen Drive near Cumberland Road. After a canvass effort that included other law enforcement agencies, police got a tip that led them to the vehicle.

The Toyota was found at a residence in the area of Dandelion Drive and Dragonfly Drive. Jackson was taken into custody.



Jones was not found at the scene and may have escaped into a wooded area.

The crime: Man shot in car, later dies

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Strickland Bridge Road near the Applecross Avenue intersection.

The people in the house at the time were not hurt.

Police said Sunday that the shooting victim, 26-year-old Rakeen McGoogan, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Brian Lamar Martin Jr.



Monday, detectives announced 20-year-old Brian Lamar Martin Jr. of Raeford is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Martin and Jones area being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrashshootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Gunshot victim who crashed into Fayetteville house dies
NEWS
Bull captured after wild chase through New York has died
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
Trump signals expansion of deportations, says no unauthorized immigrant group exempt
16-year-old charged after 'unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
More News
Top Stories
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
NC GOP wants trial court races partisan again
Cooper, Stein ask Supreme Court to end voter ID review
16-year-old charged after 'unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
Whistleblower lawsuit alleges district attorneys hired each other's wives
Furniture truck flips on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Police: Goldsboro robber returned to scene of crime
Show More
Watch: Raleigh driver has close call on I-40
Man shot during Garner robbery
2 Duke students robbed at gunpoint
Governor Cooper's budget to propose more teacher pay
Americans killed in Australian plane crash
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos