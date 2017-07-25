  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President Trump holds news conference with Lebanese prime minister
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park

Tyrece Jaquail Pettiford (image courtesy Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police have arrested a 16-year-old in a shooting that left one man dead and another one injured July 12.

Tyrece Jaquail Pettiford is charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Friday, police announced an unnamed 15-year-old was also charged in the case.

The shooting happened near the entrance to Rockwood Park at the end of Whitley Drive.

Police found 27-year-old Denzel Holloway shot to death near the wood line.

RELATED: 1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham

A 17-year-old, who police say was shot in the leg, ran to a nearby home on Meade Lane. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said Pettiford was already in jail in another case when detectives served him with new warrants.

He's being held without bond.
