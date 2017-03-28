2nd water main break reported in Cary

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Town of Cary says there has been a second water main break along Waldo Rood Boulevard - this time on the other side of Davis Drive.
Waldo Rood is now closed from Jenks Carpenter Road to Methven Grove Drive due to 36" water main break, the town said.
The area is behind Davis Drive Elementary and Middle Schools.
A separate section of Waldo Rood Boulevard from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive continues to be closed and will not reopen for the evening commute. Drivers are asked to avoid the area unless necessary and to use MacArthur Drive to detour the closure.
Despite the problems, town officials said there are no issues with water quality and it's safe to drink.
