NEWS

2nd water main break reported in Cary

A second water main break.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Town of Cary says there has been a second water main break along Waldo Rood Boulevard - this time on the other side of Davis Drive.

Waldo Rood is now closed from Jenks Carpenter Road to Methven Grove Drive due to 36" water main break, the town said.

The area is behind Davis Drive Elementary and Middle Schools.

A separate section of Waldo Rood Boulevard from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive continues to be closed and will not reopen for the evening commute. Drivers are asked to avoid the area unless necessary and to use MacArthur Drive to detour the closure.

Despite the problems, town officials said there are no issues with water quality and it's safe to drink.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newswater main breakCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Cary road could now remain closed until Wednesday
NEWS
Family escapes as fire destroys home, dogs killed
Couple arrested after trying to sell infant on Craigslist
House intel hearing canceled after WH advised of planned testimony by Yates
Former 'ANTM' contestant injured in Texas shooting
More News
Top Stories
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
Woman charged with sex offense involving child
Boy hit by car near school bus stop in Durham
Pollen season is here with a vengeance
Hoke County deputies searching for murder suspect
Girl ends up with 3rd-degree burns from homemade slime
Wayne County officials search for robbery suspect
Show More
Severe weather risk today - Biggest threats wind, hail
Crash involving tractor trailers shuts down I-95 in Halifax County
Couple arrested after trying to sell infant on Craigslist
Family escapes as fire destroys home, dogs killed
NC student killed trying to board school bus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos