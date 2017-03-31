NEWS

3 charged in Atlanta I-85 fire and bridge collapse

A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Georgia, collapsed Thursday after a fire, officials said. (WPVI)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVD) --
WSB-TV in Atlanta reports police have three people in custody after a huge fire under an I-85 overpass Thursday that caused part of the elevated highway to collapse.

Commuters can expect months of traffic headaches during lengthy repairs.

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurray told news reporters Friday the site beneath the collapsed roadway was used to store noncombustible, state-owned construction materials.

Atlanta fire seen from highway



They included coils of plastic conduit used in fiber optic networks.

McMurry said at least 350 feet of Interstate 85 northbound and southbound will have to be replaced, a job he said would take months. He would not give a more specific timeline.

Atlanta Fire Chief Joel Baker noted that even noncombustible materials can still burn. He said the materials burning beneath the collapsed span "generated a whole lot of heat."

