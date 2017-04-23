NEWS

3 children among 5 dead in catastrophic Queens house fire

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments. (FDNY/Twitter)

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens --
A catastrophic fire broke out Sunday in a two-story home in Queens, killing at least five people, including three children.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is New York City's deadliest fire in two years.

The fire broke out in a house on 112-16 208th Street in Queens Village just after 2:30 p.m. The fire also spread to an adjacent home - that home was damaged, but no one was home at the time.


The three-alarm fire took hours to get under control. No firefighters were seriously injured.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said that the youngest victim of the fire is believed to be 2-years-old, and the oldest victim is believed to be 21.

A 46-year-old man came out of the second-floor window of the home. He is currently in fair condition. All of the victims were from the same family.

"This is a terrible and sad time," Commissioner Nigro said.

Distraught family members showed up to the scene asking "Why would God let this happen?"



It is unclear how the fire started.

Blasio said there are still many 'unanswered questions.' Commissioner Nigro said that fire marshals will work to determine the cause.

