3 Fort Bragg soldiers injured in Afghanistan attack

Fort Bragg (Photo by Lou Guilette)

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three Fort Bragg soldiers were injured in an Islamic State attach in Afghanistan, the 82nd Airborne confirmed to ABC11.

Their convoy was attacked in Kabul, the Afghan capital, on May 3.

The three were from the 3rd Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment. The attack killed eight Afghan civilians and wounded 25.

The soldiers are part of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division that deployed to Afghanistan in April.

Two of the soldiers, Spc. Brandon M. Canady and Sgt. Brent W. Sixkiller, are recovering in the United States. A third soldier, Pfc. Kevin C. Williams remains in Afghanistan.

None of the soldiers were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, an official said.

