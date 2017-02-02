NEWS

3 high school students accused in homeless man's assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
Authorities in Winston-Salem say three high school students have been arrested in the assault of a homeless man who is hospitalized in intensive care.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2l1Ry1Z) all three students, ages 18, 17 and 16, are charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. They were arrested at Reynolds High School on Jan. 25.

Police responding to a disturbance just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 16 found 59-year-old Arthur Bloxham badly beaten with a shattered orbital bone and a punctured lung.

Police say the three students and at least one other person beat Bloxham as he slept under a bridge.

Two of the students are free on bond. The status of the third students wasn't clear Thursday, when all three were scheduled to appear in court.
