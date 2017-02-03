Authorities say three North Carolina high school students have been arrested in the assault of a homeless man who is hospitalized in intensive care.reports all three students, ages 18, 17 and 16, are charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. They were arrested at Reynolds High School on Jan. 25.Police responding to a disturbance just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 16 found 59-year-old Arthur Bloxham badly beaten with a shattered orbital bone and a punctured lung.Police say the three students and at least one other person beat Bloxham as he slept under a bridge.Two of the students are free on bond. The status of the third students wasn't clear Thursday, when all three were scheduled to appear in court.