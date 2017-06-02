NEWS

3 injured after boat explodes at North Carolina beach

(Shutterstock)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A boat exploded at a dock on the North Carolina coast, and an official says three people were injured.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Local media outlets report the explosion occurred around 4 p.m. Friday at the Ocean Isle Fishing Center at Ocean Isle Beach, which is 175 miles south of Raleigh.

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told local media outlets that two people on the boat were airlifted to hospitals, and a third person who was on the dock was taken to a hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Brunswick County Fire Marshal Scott Garner said the boat was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

He said they brought the fire under control and were working to limit the spread of leaking fuel in the water.
