3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash

A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash on N.C. Highway 210 on Thursday afternoon, N.C. State Highway Patrol said.A 2009 BMW, driven by 36-year-old Richard Garshong of Angier, was traveling north on NC 210 near Neill's Creek Road when it ran off the highway and struck a tree.Troopers said Garshong was taken to WakeMed wth serious injuries. Another passenger, identified as 7-year-old Gabrielle Garshong, was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.Janelle Garshong, 3, was taken to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington and later taken to WakeMed. Janelle Garshong died at the hospital.Both Gabrielle and Janelle were secured in a child restraint, troopers said.No charges will be filed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.