3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash

The crash happened on Highway 210 in Harnett County (WTVD)

HARNETT COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash on N.C. Highway 210 on Thursday afternoon, N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

A 2009 BMW, driven by 36-year-old Richard Garshong of Angier, was traveling north on NC 210 near Neill's Creek Road when it ran off the highway and struck a tree.

Troopers said Garshong was taken to WakeMed wth serious injuries. Another passenger, identified as 7-year-old Gabrielle Garshong, was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

Janelle Garshong, 3, was taken to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington and later taken to WakeMed. Janelle Garshong died at the hospital.

Both Gabrielle and Janelle were secured in a child restraint, troopers said.

No charges will be filed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

