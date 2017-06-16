SALISBURY, North Carolina --Police in Salisbury had to use a bucket truck to get a 300-pound man dressed in a kilt and tactical gear off a rooftop after witnesses said he threatened to shoot people.
WSOC reports officers said a citizen called police after 2 a.m. claiming that a man was at Nashville Nights, a popular bar on Innes Street threatening to shoot anyone who talked to him.
Witnesses said he got into a political argument and started growling at customers.
Police said the man, 43-year-old Brian Allen, had an SOG tactical hatchet tucked in the small of his back, numerous knives, ammunition and a pistol concealed under a shoulder holster.
