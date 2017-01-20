NEWS

Border Patrol seizes 3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons
EMBED </>More News Videos

Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons. (U.S. Customs & Border Patrol)

PHARR, Texas --
Border Patrol agents seized several thousand pounds of alleged marijuana disguised as fresh watermelons from a southeastern Texas border checkpoint earlier this month.

Authorities say the seizure occurred on Jan. 17 at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility. Imaging technology and canine teams identified the alleged marijuana hidden within a larger shipment of actual watermelons.

The alleged marijuana was distributed within nearly 400 individual packages, with a total value over $600,000.

"Smugglers continue to be creative as they attempt to introduce illegal narcotics into our country," Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. said in a news release. "Our frontline CBP officers' experience, vigilance and attention to detail prevents the introduction of these dangerous drugs into our country."

The case remains under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanaillegal drugsdrug bustborder patrolbizarremexicodepartment of homeland security
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
Waitress who works 2 jobs stunned by $1,000 tip
Triangle woman to march in Raleigh, DC
10 Survivors Found in Rubble of Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche: Reports
Goldsboro man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
More News
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
Goldsboro man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
North Carolinians lining up to witness Inauguration Day
Man shot to death at Fayetteville motel
Triangle woman to march in Raleigh, DC
Show More
Paralyzed bride shares joy, challenges of motherhood
Man facing multiple child sex offense charges
Man arrested in Fayetteville in 2015 shooting death
Inside the White House on Inauguration Day
Wake Sheriff calls for complete overhaul of SRO program
More News
Top Video
Inaugural cheers, fireworks: Trump sweeps in for big day
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Raleigh will follow in footsteps of women's DC march
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
More Video