  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New youth basketball league kicks off in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Marvin Bagley Jr. decided to start the Bull City Youth Basketball League because he felt that the community need something fun for kids. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Inside the gym of Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, you'll find Marvin Bagley Jr.

"I just wanted to do something that I knew the community needed", said Bagley, the father of Duke Blue Devil Marvin Bagley III. That's why he started the Bull City Youth Basketball League.

On the basketball court and in the stands are six teams. Athletes and students in grades 4-8 of Durham Public Schools.

The league is not only for students who didn't make their own schools teams but for kids in low-income neighborhoods that may not otherwise have the opportunity to play.

While club teams require travel and Money, this league only costs time. Teams are supplied with Nike gear, including shoes, backpacks, and uniforms.

"They're doing something good here", said seventh-grade athlete Rhian Lawerence before the 1 p.m. game. She and her twin brother, Landen play for the same team. "I finally get to play with her instead of against her outside in the driveway," he said of his sister.

Bagley said that he wants the league to continue to grow and serve the community he grew up in but is having trouble finding locations with basketball courts that will allow for the teams to practice. If you can help out, please email TeamBagley@yahoo.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsbasketballdurham public schoolseducationDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video