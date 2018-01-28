  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Morrisville police seek man in armed robbery of CVS

Police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint in Morrisville Sunday.

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint in Morrisville Sunday.

Officers responded to a call at 1990 NW Cary Parkway around 8 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store right after it opened and held a gun on the employees, forcing them to give him all the money in the cash tills.

Officers said the suspect was described as a black male, about 5'3", wearing a ski mask, a blue glove, and a white glove.

Anyone with information that could assist the Morrisville Police is asked to call Detective P. Smith at (919) 463-1626.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberycvsMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos