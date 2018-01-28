  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Duke and China women's basketball teams collaborate

EMBED </>More Videos

For most of January, the Duke Women's basketball team was joined by the Chinese Women's National Basketball Team head coach, Limin Xu. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
For most of January, the Duke Women's basketball team was joined by the Chinese Women's National Basketball Team head coach, Limin Xu.

Xu and Duke's Joanne P. McCallie spent time collaborating about both basketball and their cultures.


Xu, who only speaks Mandarin, came to Duke with a translator and one of the Blue Devil managers, Mikaela Li, helped with the translation as well.

Retired NBA star Yao Ming helped to get Xu and the Blue Devils together.

Watch the video for a full report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue Devilscollege basketballDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video