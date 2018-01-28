  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in Haw River

(Shutterstock)

HAW RIVER, NC (WTVD) --
An Alamance County man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh on Sunday, according to Haw River Police.

Stay on top of breaking stories with the new ABC11 News App

Police and EMS were called at 2:19 p.m. to the railroad tracks in the area of US 70 and Stone Street Extension.

The pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Michael Reynolds, of Graham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that Reynolds was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks. The Amtrak train was also traveling eastbound and carrying passengers at the time.

No one aboard the train was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haw River Police Department at (336) 578-4141 or Alamance County Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amtrakman killedtrain accidentalamance county newsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos