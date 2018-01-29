  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

15-year-old Clayton girl arrested, accused of trying to shoot mother in bed

A teenage girl was arrested after she allegedly fired at shot at her sleeping mother.

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
A Clayton girl has been arrested after police said she tried to shoot her mother while she was asleep in bed Sunday morning.

Police said that about 8 a.m. they received a call for a welfare check for a home in the Garrison neighborhood off Amelia Church Road.

When officers arrived, the 15-year-old's father said he and his wife were asleep when he got up to use the bathroom.

After he left, the woman said she woke up to a loud noise and saw her daughter standing at the foot of her bed before quickly running out of the room.

Officers discovered a bullet hole in the mattress close to where the teen's mother's head would have been when she was sleeping.

Officials said the girl used her father's handgun, which is kept in a holster by his side of the bed.

The girl was charged with attempted first-degree murder and booked into Wake County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to the teen's age, police have not released her identity. An investigation is ongoing.
