Teen pulled from Wake County pond dies 4 months after crash

The teen pulled from a Wake County pond in September has died of her injuries. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A 19-year-old woman, who was rescued from a vehicle that got submerged in a Wake County pond in September, has died.

The family of Alexis McLeod announced that she died as a result of the injuries she sustained after her car careened into waters along Maude Stewart Road.

During the incident, drivers had to free the teen from her vehicle which was stuck in the mud.

Several good Samaritans driving down the road also stopped to help.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash but an investigation is underway.

A funeral service for McLeod is scheduled for Tuesday in Fuquay-Varina.
