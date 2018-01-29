  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Third suspect arrested in Lumberton bank robbery

Daquan Pridgen (Credit: Robseon County authorities)

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Sunday, a third man accused of robbing a PNC Bank at gunpoint was arrested.

Police said 26-year-old Daquan Pridgen was taken into custody by federal agents in Fayetteville and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit RWDW, and multiple counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm; further charges are pending.

Reports state Pridgen and three other men - two of which have been arrested - fled the bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street with an undisclosed amount of money.

READ MORE: 2 wanted in armed Lumberton bank robbery arrested

Agents are still looking for 26-year-old Demetris Sean Robinson, aka "Boo Boo," of Whiteville.

He is described as 5'11" with gold teeth.

Those with information should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.
