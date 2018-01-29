3 life-changing ways to cook frozen vegetables

A 2017 study published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis had one goal: To clarify whether fresh vegetables are more nutritious than frozen. The findings were good news for anyone who values convenience and savings. So, all of us:
"There is a misconception out there that if you freeze (produce), you are losing the nutrients, the vitamins, and the minerals," says Ron Pegg, who designed the study. "And that fresh is much better than the frozen. That is not the case at all."
And sometimes frozen vegetables - like English green peas and green beans - actually offer higher levels of nutrients than their fresh counterparts stored in the fridge. That's because frozen vegetables are picked at peak ripeness and frozen before they have a chance to wither, losing moisture and with it, nutrients.
Score one for frozen vegetables everywhere!
