Do you ever feel back discomfort from sitting too long? How about stiffness in your neck, shoulders, legs, and even arms and wrists from being on the computer all day?
We're all very busy, and it's easy to forget to get up and move. But if you'll take a few quick stretch breaks during the day, your body will thank you.
It's well worth the time, for your body, mind, and spirit.
See additional tips here for moving more at work.
Here's a quick stretching routine that targets the areas that we typically feel discomfort in after working at a desk for long periods. Give it a try!
TIPS:
- Be sure to bookmark this page so you can easily do this routine from your office or home.
- Set a daily calendar alert on your mobile device or computer to remind you to get up and stretch.
- Visit Michelle's blog to download and print a 1-page Office Workout Exercise Guide, and post it by your desk.
Michelle Rogers is an ABC11 Community Influencer and a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 accomplish their fitness and weight loss goals, and improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.