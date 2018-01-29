  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Arrest made in Durham shooting of man, pregnant woman

Torie Graves

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two people last week, including a pregnant woman who had to undergo an emergency C-section.

The U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Torie Damonte Graves, 26, during a vehicle stop Monday on Hoover Road near Ashe Street.A firearm was recovered during the traffic stop.

Graves, 26, of Mebane has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of malicious assault in secret, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, one count of communicating threats, one count of injury to real property, one count of discharging a firearm within a predominantly residential area, one count of assault on an unborn child and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Torie Graves



The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. January 23 in the 1100 block of Hoover Road.

RELATED: Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home

Police said both the 22-year-old female and the 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

On Monday, police said the victims are continuing to recover from their injuries. The pregnant woman had an emergency C-section to deliver the baby. The infant's condition is not known.

Graves is being held in Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.
