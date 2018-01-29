  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

NC husband and wife arrested for child pornography and rape of minor children

Matthew and Diane Maynard, a husband and wife from Sneads Ferry, have been arrested for child pornography and rape of minor children. (Onslow County Sheriff's Office )

WCTI
SNEADS FERRY, Onslow County --
A North Carolina husband and wife have been arrested for child pornography and rape of minor children.

On Saturday, January 27, Onslow County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence on Old Folkstone Road in Sneads Ferry after it was reported that child pornography was in the home.

An investigation revealed that Matthew Douglas Maynard and Diane Louise Maynard were involved with sex acts with minors and on at least one occasion recorded those acts on video. The minor children were removed from the home and placed in the care of the Department of Social Services.

