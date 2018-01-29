  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

Male mentors needed for 75 Wake County boys

Mentors are needed for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Raleigh.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle is putting out a call for male mentors in Wake County.

The organization told ABC11 it has more need for men to sign up and volunteer.

"Most of the kids are from single-parent homes where that female is mom or grandma or aunt is head of the household there, so the boys in the area don't have that male influence in the home," said Erin Callahan, CEO of the organization.

They need male volunteers because they have dozens more boys than girls on the waiting list, especially in Wake County.

Check out how you can sign up to help here.

They're hoping to sign up "30 men in 30 days" to become big brothers. It's a campaign they set up for March, but with 75 boys on the waiting list for a big bro - they're hoping to get a head start.

"Just listening and kind of giving advice, or just helping out and spending time with that child, making that child feel like I have someone in their corner," Callahan said.

Again, click here to help or find out more.

PART 1: Kenny Ferguson explains why the Big Brothers Big Sisters program was so meaningful for him growing up.

PART 2: Kenny Ferguson explains why the Big Brothers Big Sisters program was so meaningful for him growing up.

