Male mentors needed for 75 Wake County boys

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle is putting out a call for male mentors in Wake County.The organization told ABC11 it has more need for men to sign up and volunteer."Most of the kids are from single-parent homes where that female is mom or grandma or aunt is head of the household there, so the boys in the area don't have that male influence in the home," said Erin Callahan, CEO of the organization.They need male volunteers because they have dozens more boys than girls on the waiting list, especially in Wake County.They're hoping to sign up "30 men in 30 days" to become big brothers. It's a campaign they set up for March, but with 75 boys on the waiting list for a big bro - they're hoping to get a head start."Just listening and kind of giving advice, or just helping out and spending time with that child, making that child feel like I have someone in their corner," Callahan said.Again,to help or find out more.