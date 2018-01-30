All Just Shine products affected by the recall

An ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation prompted a national voluntary recall involving makeup specifically made for children and teens. The popular retailer Justicebecause of asbestos concerns.In July, ABC11During our investigation, we paid the lab Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro to test several samples of children's makeup. The results showed Tremolite asbestos fibers in Justice's "Just Shine Shimmer Powder.Sean Fitzgerald, the Director of Research and Analytical Services at the lab said the results for the "Just Shine Shimmer Powder" were alarming.These are pictures of the Tremolite asbestos fibers Fitzgerald says his lab found:"Fibers like this get into your breathing zone, and when you inhale, these fibers can get into the lung and go to the very bottom of the lung, and that is exactly where you have the greatest likelihood of asbestos to cause disease," Fitzgerald said.Once we provided Justice with our test results, Justice told us they stopped the sale of the product and began an independent investigation.On July 19, Justice reached out to ABC11 and issued another statement disputing our report saying in part, "A third party ISO-certified testing lab concluded there is no asbestos in our Just Shine Shimmer Powder product. Reports suggesting that the product contains asbestos are simply inaccurate. As part of our investigation and out of abundance of caution we found it necessary to quickly provide answers to our customers about our product."On July 19, the retailer also alerted customers on its Facebook page about its findings.We asked Justice to provide us its test results and why it claimed our lab results confirming asbestos are inaccurate, but the company did not provide further comment.We were confident in our test results, so we paid two different ISO-certified labs to test our Just Shine Shimmer Powder.Both labs - CEI in Cary and MVA Scientific Consultants in Atlanta - confirmed asbestos in our Just Shine Shimmer Powder.According to the results, MVA Scientific Consultants found 76 million Tremolite asbestos fibers per gram in the sample of the "Just Shine Shimmer Powder" it tested. The product has a net weight of 10 grams.I provided Justice with the updated test results from CEI and MVA Scientific Consultants confirming the asbestos and that is when a representative directed me to the company website, walking me through the process of how to find the recalled information.In a statement on its website, Justice claims in part,Justice goes on to state that it is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada during this voluntary recall.Besides posting the information on its website, a representative also claimed there were signs posted in stores alerting customers of the recall.The FDA's website states:Justice also stated that if you have this product, you can return it for a full refund.