  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PETS & ANIMALS

Moore County toddler recovering after incident with neighbor's dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Mason Dills, 1, is recovering after reconstructive surgery.

By
MOORE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A 1-year-old Moore County boy is recovering from reconstructive surgery after being scratched by a dog.

It happened Saturday afternoon when the Dills family was visiting friends in the Carolina Lakes subdivision.

The Sheriff's Office says Mason Dills wandered into the neighbor's yard where their dog Panda was chained to a tree. Authorities say Panda playfully jumped on Mason and scratched his eye, creating a deep laceration that required reconstructive surgery.

Mason was airlifted to UNC Hospitals where his parents said surgeons told them the gash had to be from a bite.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said it conducted a temperament test and found the dog was playful and friendly but definitely not aggressive.

When ABC11 went by, Panda was still chained to the tree and playing with other children.

Mason's mother fears another child may get hurt - or worse.

"Nothing is being done to the dog. There are more children that live near the dog. If he will do it to one child, he will do it to more," said Crystal Dills.

Panda's owner declined ABC11's request for a comment. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is complete.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackchild injuredmoore county newsMoore County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video