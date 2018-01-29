  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police, family search for missing Durham man

Charleston Prentice Goodman was last seen by family Sunday night.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham Police are searching for a man who was last seen by his family on Sunday night at 801 East Woodcroft Parkway.

According to witnesses, Charleston Prentice Goodman was approached by several men who forced him into a light-colored van around 6:20 p.m.

Goodman, 26, is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29310, CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or the Durham Police Department's main desk at (919) 560-4427.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
