Snow, sleet greets early birds; disappears by late morning

Much of the Triangle-area will see snow or sleet early Tuesday morning, but Big Weather said it's nothing to worry about.

Flakes fell over the ABC11 viewing area for a few hours but in most of the western and central counties, precipitation stopped by 6:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. for eastern counties.

As a precaution, several school districts operated on a two-hour delay.

Most counties saw a mix of sleet and snow and that's because most areas experienced temperatures above the freezing mark.



Some parts of Orange County saw a light accumulation of snow but it won't stick around long.

Drivers in those areas should take extra precautions when hitting the road because they may be slick or covered with heavy, wet snow.



Big Weather said temperatures will stay relatively cool Tuesday, with highs mostly in the low 40s.

Areas with lower temperatures may see some freezing in precipitation that fell, mostly in raised areas such as handrails or on cars.

However, that's not his biggest concern for the day; Big Weather said drivers should be concerned about high wind gusts.

While skies will be sunny Tuesday afternoon, most areas could see gusts of wind up to 35 miles per hour.

Things will start to warm up by the end of the week with temperatures pushing back near 60 on Thursday.
