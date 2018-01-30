  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

INSTANT KARMA: Package thief injures ankle during getaway

BOTHELL, Washington --
A pair of suspected package thieves may have made off with a few stolen items, but now will likely have a hefty medical bill on top of any legal trouble, KOMO reports.

Video from a home's security camera in Washington State captured on Friday shows a car pull up along the street out front, then a woman who jogs up to the front door, and grabs three packages.

But on her hurried getaway, she drops a box and as she stops to get it, her feet slip out from under her on the wet grass and she falls down, apparently badly injuring her ankle.

As she sits incapacitated on the ground, she calls out to her accomplice who was driving the car. He gets out - decked in a Seattle Seahawks jersey - and goes over to the woman, eventually having to pick her up and carry her back to the car.

Of course, the man then has to return to retrieve the stolen packages and make their getaway.

David Ababneh, who posted the video, said one of the stolen packages was an expensive box of medicine.

"Hopefully someone can ID the scum bags," he wrote. "Gotta love Karma though, serves them right."

The Snohomish County Sheriff's office confirms a police report for theft was filed at that address on Friday but didn't provide any additional information. If you recognize those in the video, you can call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
