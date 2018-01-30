  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

280,000 rattles recalled over choking hazard

Shake & Sing Elephant Rattle (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting a recall of 280,000 baby rattles after reports of the products breaking and becoming a choking hazard.

VTech is pulling their Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles, saying the ears on the elephant can break off, posing a choking hazard.

As of Tuesday, the company has reported five instances where the ears have broken; however, no injuries have been reported.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Amazon.com, Meijer, Zulily.com, and several other retailers from November 2015 through November 2017.

Anyone with an affected product should have their child stop using the rattle and contact the company for a full refund at 1 (800) 521-2010
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
recallbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say 'thank you' to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos