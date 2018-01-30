  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Raleigh, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Raleigh if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

301 Fayetteville St., #2602 (Central)




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 301 Fayetteville St. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and a residents lounge.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

400 W North St., #1100 (North Central)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 400 W North St. It's listed for $1,600 / month for its 1,008-square-feet of space.

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

444 S Blount St., #321 (Central)




Here's a 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo at 444 S Blount St., which is going for $1,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and granite countertops. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
