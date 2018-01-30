  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FOOD & DRINK

Hungry Harvest rescues imperfect produce for doorstop sales, non-profit donation

EMBED </>More Videos

The company gathers surplus and imperfect produce from farmers that does not meet grocery store standards but is still good.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
In North Carolina, 1.2 million tons of food goes to waste each year while 1 in 4 children live in food insecurity.

Hungry Harvest is working diligently to fight back against childhood hunger. The startup was featured on ABC's Shark Tank in 2016 and as of January 2018, the organization is now in five markets, including the Raleigh-Durham area.

The company gathers surplus and imperfect produce from farmers that does not meet grocery store standards then boxes it and delivers to people's doorsteps.

"Ugly doesn't mean bad, moldy or rotten so the quality is great," said Bart Creasman, the Triangle Market Manager for Hungry Harvest.

Keeping things cool proving tough at the NC Farmer's Market in Raleigh.



"Sometimes, maybe there's a cucumber that's not perfectly straight or a carrot that's too big but the quality is fine to eat. We waste 40 percent of our food in America and a lot of that is at the farm and wholesale level from stuff that doesn't make the aesthetic cut or overstock," Creasman added.

Deliveries are made once a week. A typical box called a 'mini harvest' costs $16 and contains 10 pounds of produce or more.

Consumers are able to customize their delivery based on what produce is in for the week.

What doesn't get sold is donated to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

New customers can use the code HEALTHYNC to save $5 on their first order at hungryharvest.net.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodraleigh newsmoneysavernonprofithungerRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
'New York Bagel Cafe & Deli' opens in downtown Raleigh
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video