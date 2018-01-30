One dead in Durham parking lot shooting

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a shopping center at the intersection of NC-54 and NC-55.Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of East N.C. 54 around noon Tuesday afternoon.When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot.The victim has been identified as Darelle Marquis Harper, 31, of Durham.Harper was pronounced dead at the scene.Durham Police continue to investigate.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.