  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Radio stations stop the music to combat opioid crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

Five top radio stations cut the music to talk about opioids and fighting the drug crisis.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Five radio stations across the state are taking a stand against opioid addiction. Beasley Media Group hosted a radio forum with state and city leaders called Fayetteville Fights Back.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The organization stopped playing music for one hour during their busiest time of day to have a conversation about the crisis.

In a room full of leaders working on the front lines against opioid abuse in healthcare, law enforcement, and city and state government. The radio forum broadcasted throughout 14 counties on five radio stations with an audience of about 900,000 people.

"About a year ago, we were seeing 100 to 125 patients a month overdosing. This year, it's been 200 to 250," said Dr. Michael Zappa with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The age ranges for those patients are between 18 and 25. Attorney General Josh Stein is worked with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to implement a new statewide policy called the Stop Act.

"It sets a limit on how many pills they can prescribe if you break your arm or get your wisdom teeth out. Fewer pills in the medicine cabinet. Fewer people will get addicted," Stein said.

North Carolina has identified four cities as national hot spots for prescription opioid abuse. Fayetteville ranks in the top tier. That's something that's not hard to believe for Capt. Robert Ramirez with the Fayetteville police department.

"Three years ago this day we decided to remove my first born daughter from life support due to an overdose," Ramirez said. "I love her and miss her."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfayetteville newsradioopioidscumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video