  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
BUSINESS

Last Blockbuster video store in Texas closes its doors for good

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a sad day in Texas. There's officially no more Blockbuster stores in the state. (KTRK)

EDINBURG, Texas --
Blockbuster is officially gone for good in Texas now that a store north of McAllen has closed its doors.

The Edinburg location closed last week but reopened over the weekend for a liquidation sale, which allowed customers the opportunity to take home a piece of the store for remembrance.

The first ever Blockbuster Video opened in Dallas, Texas in 1985, making it special to many Texans.

Now that Blockbuster is officially gone in Texas, it leaves eight total stores left in the United States. There are two stores in Oregon and six in Alaska that are reportedly doing well in business.

Blockbuster had 9,000 stores across the U.S. in the height of its success, but times changed rapidly when Netflix and video streaming came to light.

The chain closed majority of their stores in 2014 and the others slowly closed down over the last four years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessstore closingmoviesTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Fayetteville 'March to Work' Job Fair draws hundreds
We visit a sensory deprivation tank in Fayetteville
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
More Business
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video