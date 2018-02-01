  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Now's your chance to win a FREE iPhone X. Yes, you read that right.

Darin Saavedra
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
To put a new iPhone X in your pocket, you could shell out a cool $1,000, minimum. But now's your chance to get your hands on one of these drool-worthy phones for exactly zero dollars. Ok, so what's the catch? No catch.

It's as easy as 1. 2. 3.
Number ONE: Download or update to the New ABC11 app.

Number TWO: Look for the yellow ABC11 button you see at the top of this page.

Number THREE: Tap the button.

That's it. No really. Once you tap the ABC11 button, you fill out your name so we know who to contact when we announce a winner on February 9th. That's next Friday! So you have one week - seven days, seven entries, seven chances - to win an iPhone X on us.

You can read the rules for this sweepstakes here. Or you can go straight to our ABC11 app and find that button! We know you don't read those Apple terms and conditions before tapping "I accept."
