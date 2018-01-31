  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
DOGS

Dog refuses to take off blanket while going for midnight snack

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog in San Francisco is not letting her blanket go, not even for her midnight snack.

SAN FRANCISCO --
A dog in San Francisco is not letting her blanket go, not even for her midnight snack.

Sarah Colvin shared photos on Twitter that her dad, David, took of their dog Lacy walking out of her bed for a drink of water.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I looked and saw a blanket that was making slurping noises at Lacy's dish," David said in a text.

The dog is seen with her blanket cloaked over her body as she headed out to quench her thirst.

The last photo shows Lacy climbing back in to her bed.

Click here for more videos and stories about dogs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspuppyfunny videosleepphotoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOGS
Nine dogs found dead near rural Wilson County roads
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
2 dogs killed in Durham house fire
Durham sheriff's deputy shoots, kills dog during service call
PRETTY IN PINK: German shepherd celebrates quinceanera
More dogs
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video