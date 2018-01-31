A touching reunion was nearly 65 years in the making.Wayne Grow from upstate New York was born in 1954.His mother Dorothy Thompson was still in high school at the time so she agreed to an adoption.The break came when Wayne decided to take a DNA test which came with a list of DNA matches.That's when a cousin he never knew decided to share Dorothy's phone number."And there was this long pause on the other end and she says 'you're him'. I says, 'I'm who?' And she goes like this - 'You're my son,' and at that point, we both lost it.""I feel more alive, my family's complete," said Dorothy.Wayne took that DNA test on Ancestry because it was on sale for $79.