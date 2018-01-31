  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Raleigh man accused of child abuse, pushing officer

Aaron Dumas is charged with child abuse in a case being called discipline gone too far.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is accused of pushing his 5-year-old son to the ground and kicking him, leaving the boy's face bruised around his eye.

Raleigh police said they were called to The Park at Trinity apartments Tuesday morning when a 911 caller reported the incident.

The caller told a dispatcher, "He hit the kid and he won't leave."



The dispatcher probed further asking, "Has he ever done that before?" The caller responded, "He's disciplined some but he's never done as much as he did today."

Police charged 26-year old Aaron Dumas with misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a government official.

They said the second charge was the result of Dumas pushing the officer who tried to arrest him to the ground.

ABC11 contacted the person who reported the crime but that person didn't want to elaborate on what happened or a possible motive.

Dumas posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

He is scheduled to face a judge on both charges in March.
