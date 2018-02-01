  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
BUSINESS

City of Raleigh begins first in state curbside textile recycling program

Raleigh to begin textile recycling as a pilot program on Feb. 20.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The City of Raleigh will begin to offer a textile recycling program on February 20th.

Raleigh is the first city in North Carolina to partner with Simple Recycling, a for-profit company that sells the items domestically and internationally so residents will not receive a tax write off for their items.

"They're providing this service at no charge to residents of Raleigh," City of Raleigh Environmental Coordinator Bianca Howard said.
"Residents who prefer to get a tax deduction or help a favorite charity should continue to do that," she said. "We really see this as another way to help people learn about textiles and keep good textiles out of the landfill."

Howard added that 85% of unwanted textiles go into the landfill.

She points out the last characterization study of the south Wake landfill completed in 2012 found at that time textiles made up almost 5% of the waste that comes from residents' homes.

"Every indication is that number is probably growing," Howard said.

Residents wishing to leave items should place them in the orange bag and leave it at the curb on their regular recycling day by 7 a.m. A 'Simple Recycling' truck will pick up the bags and tie a new bag on the recycling can.

Acceptable Items:
- Clothing
- Shoes, boots, sandals
- Accessories including purses, backpacks
- Hats, Gloves, Socks, Undergarments
- Stuffed animals
- Towels
- Blankets
- Coats / Jackets

Items not accepted include:
- Electronics
- Traditional Recyclables (Glass, Paper, Plastic)
- Newspapers
- Household hazardous waste
- Tires
- Gas powered equipment

All items must be clean and dry.
