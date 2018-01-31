  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Triangle 'dreamers' react to President Trump's immigration policy

America Moreno Jimenez, left, was a guest of Congressman David Price, right, at the State of the Union address.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Duke University sophomore Axel Herrera is a "dreamer," a child of an undocumented parent, who came to the US from Honduras when he was 7 years old.

"Personally my family came because, one we didn't have any other option. I will never agree with the decision that it was her that was the criminal," Herrera said. "It was a mother kind of doing what she needed to do for her kids."

President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday left Herrera uncertain about what will happen to his family.

President Trump outlined four measures in his immigration policy to provide 1.8 million undocumented immigrants with a pathway to citizenship.

But they come with conditions: A Mexico-US border wall. An end to chain migration, and a merit-based plan to offer visas, instead of the current lottery system.

"This lottery system seems at least somewhat more fair or at least diverse in terms of who gets those opportunities versus who has money, who has opportunity, who has education. You're pitting us against my parents." Herrera said. "The sacrifices and the work they do to contribute shouldn't be any less than what I end up doing."

Trump calls the current immigration system outdated and says it needs to be brought into the 21st century.

"This vital reform is necessary. Not just for our economy. But for the future of America," the president said.

America Moreno Jimenez, a Wake County high school teacher and a "dreamer" from Mexico also finds Trump's plan troubling.

She was invited to attend the SOTU address by Congressman David Price, a Democrat from NC.

"He gave a lot of vague statements that didn't have a lot of depth to it," Jimenez said. "They are cutting off even more legal avenues for future immigrants who would want to travel here. I'm not willing to sacrifice them for my sake."

The House and Senate is expected to vote on an immigration reform package with Trump's guidelines in mind.
