  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HEALTH & FITNESS

Can a procedure developed in Raleigh get rid of cellulite permanently?

EMBED </>More Videos

Developed by a Raleigh-based company called Merz, Cellfina is a cosmetic procedure designed to get rid of cellulite.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Developed by a Raleigh-based company called Merz, Cellfina is a cosmetic procedure designed to get rid of cellulite.

The FDA approved procedure was developed locally a few years ago, and Skin Raleigh was one of the first med spas in the area to provide it.

Skin Raleigh physician and owner Dr. Jeremy Pyle says Cellfina works to get rid of cellulite by severing the small pieces of connective tissues that create the cellulite dimples in the first place.

Pyle explains how they do the procedure and how long the results may last in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthskin careraleigh newsbeautybeauty & lifestyleRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Raleigh community raises money for paralyzed little league coach
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video