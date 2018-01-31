Developed by a Raleigh-based company called Merz, Cellfina is a cosmetic procedure designed to get rid of cellulite.The FDA approved procedure was developed locally a few years ago, and Skin Raleigh was one of the first med spas in the area to provide it.Skin Raleigh physician and owner Dr. Jeremy Pyle says Cellfina works to get rid of cellulite by severing the small pieces of connective tissues that create the cellulite dimples in the first place.Pyle explains how they do the procedure and how long the results may last in the video above.