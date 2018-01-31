  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Feb. 10 declared Our Three Winners Day in Chapel Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

The date marks three years since Deah Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Shaka, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha were killed.

By
A proclamation during the Town of Chapel Hill's Council meeting brought everyone in the audience to their feet. There was a standing ovation as February 10 was declared Our Three Winners Day.

The date marks three years since Deah Barakat, his wife, Yusor Abu-Shaka, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha were killed.

"It's definitely been a long three years," said Deah Barakat's brother Farris. "There is still this looming black cloud on the horizon and it's the trial. The trial still hasn't happened."



The college students were shot at their home in Chapel Hill.

A representative from Our Three Winners Foundation said the nonprofit staff strives every day to honor the victims through community service.



"We want to try carrying on their legacy by focusing on the positive that they had in their lives because though we lost them in a very tragic manner, that tragedy does not define how they lived their lives," said Operations Director Nida Allam.

To date, the foundation has handed out more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants. Money has also gone to the project Refugee Smiles, which Deah Barakat was raising funds for before he was fatally shot. That project helps Syrian refugees with dental care.

"This speaks to how truly incredible they were for us to continue to be here, for friends to live continue to show up and give support," Farris Barakat said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventschapel hill newsdeadly shootingmuslimscollege studentscraig hicksuncnc stateChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Award established for slain UNC students
3 Muslim students shot to death in Chapel Hill, neighbor charged
UNC Chapel Hill students honor slain classmate
Nonprofit honoring Chapel Hill murder victims opens
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
44th annual Crop Walk in Durham
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 18
ABC11 Together sponsors drug take-back day
Lake Gaston mourns, joins together for Alford family
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video