Two sought in violent home invasion near Chapel Hill

Two suspects are being sought in a violent Chatham County home invasion.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a violent home invasion Tuesday.Shortly after 2:30 p.m., deputies went to a home near Brittany Lane in Chapel Hill, and found a 56-year-old man who had been shot in both legs.The sheriff's office said multiple witnesses described the two suspects as white men, both with facial hair, possibly in their mid-20s to late 30s who fled the scene on foot.The suspects were described as wearing jeans and black or brown winter coats with hoods.The Carrboro Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office each responded with K9 units. Efforts to find the suspects in the area came up empty.The victim was taken for emergency treatment and is recovering.The investigation remains ongoing.Investigators request that anyone with information contact (919) 542-2911.