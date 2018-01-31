Better than Laettner? ECU's Tyson makes amazing shot

B.J. Tyson just did this. Tie game. 0.8 left. pic.twitter.com/aYIB3E48w8 — Josh Graham (@_JoshDGraham) February 1, 2018

Sure the stakes weren't quite as high Wednesday night in Greenville. It wasn't the East Regional Final. Or even the NCAA tournament. Not even the postseason, in fact. I suppose it wasn't even overtime if we're gonna go that far.East Carolina and Tulane aren't exactly Duke and Kentucky. The Pirates aren't in the process of defending a national championship and BJ Tyson, while a very solid D1 college player is not one of the enduring icons of the college game. He is likely not a first-round NBA Draft choice. It would take a miracle for him to win two national titles and I don't believe he's on the radar for any upcoming Olympic Dream Team.THAT SAID...His game-tying shot Wednesday vs the Green Wave was BETTER THAN LAETTNER'S. With just 2 seconds flat to go, Tyson had less time to work with. With a nest of defenders around him, BJ needed to make a far more spectacular catch With his balance thrown off and the game in the balance, the Pirates senior guard needed to make a far more bang-bang and exceedingly more athletic play to score. NEVERMIND the fact that Tulane actually guarded the inbounder, in this case, Kentrell Barkley.Again - BETTER THAN LAETTNER'S SHOT.Alas - Tyson's heroics only forced a tie, and subsequently overtime. Tulane persevered, outscoring ECU 4-2 in the extra period to win, 71-69.So there will be no long-term glory, no STILL HATE TYSON t-shirts being sold on the Tulane campus, but BJ Tyson is still the man.I guess my point is - that was a really good shot.